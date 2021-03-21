Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner Says New Captain America Will Have Huge Impact on MCU

✖

If you're one of the many to already have a pretty big case of the hates for Wyatt Russell's Captain America 2.0, you better brace yourself — the character is just getting started. Not only will Russell's take on the role have a major part in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America will have lasting ramifications on the franchise for years to come. That much was confirmed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, who says John Walker (Russell) is in for quite the bumpy road.

"[John Walker is] bumping into a reality where the country and life [in general] is going to challenge you in a way that upsets and obliterates your privilege," Spellman recently told Entertainment Weekly. "The truth is, life isn't fair and just being the best and doing what's right does not mean that your journey is going to go accordingly. So, John Walker is in for some rough times up ahead as a human being."

The character only appeared at the tail-end of the episode, so fans really only caught a quick glimpse of him. Still, Walker's already become a popular internet meme — even then, Russell has said he hopes the internet won't end up hating him too much once the show progresses.

"People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it," the actor previously told USA Today. "[Movies and TV shows] are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully, they don't hate me too much. It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

