Former Captain America Chris Evans “Can’t Wait” to Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

It sounds as though Captain America actor Chris Evans is following in suit with his on-screen persona and, with Avengers: Endgame seeing Steve Rogers leave the shield behind, Evans has even disconnected from current stories being told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he recently expressed interest in checking out The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Given how much the series deals with the aftermath of Rogers leaving the mantle behind, and that the story focuses on characters closest to Captain America, it would make sense that Evans would be more interested in checking out the new series than tuning in to WandaVision.

"[Sebastian Stan] has been there as long as I've been there, since the first Captain America, I was right there with the guy," Evans shared with ACE Universe. "I think it might have felt a little pretentious to try to pass on wisdom. Plus, those guys are so skilled, they've been part of the Marvel machine, they know those roles so well. They're in really good hands. Marvel knows what they're doing. I can't wait to see this show 'cause Marvel is really moving into the streaming world pretty seamlessly and pretty dominantly. I've yet to see a WandaVision episode but every single day, it's trending, so people were loving it."

Evans added, "Those two specifically they really found, I think around [Captain America:] Civil War, they found this routine and going back and forth. In real life, they gel so well, Marvel has such a knack for reinventing characters and finding ... they don't just trace the same lines, they make it something fresh and unique. It blooms, in a way, so I'm excited to see that friendship become something funny and special."

Endgame seemingly marked the final chapter in a number of characters' and performers' journeys within the MCU, with Evans being one of the most outspoken members of the franchise that seemed eager to leave the franchise behind. However, just earlier this year, reports emerged that the actor was in talks for a return to the MCU in some capacity, which likely wouldn't have been in a prominent role.

In a rare instance of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige speaking with certainty, he shot down those rumors earlier this month.

"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," Feige admitted to Entertainment Weekly.

