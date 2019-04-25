Falcon and Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Says Chris Evans Can’t Compete With Anthony Mackie for “America’s Ass”

✖

The MCU Ass Wars continue as the stars of The Falcon and the Winter Solider are once again confronted with the question: "Who has the best ass?" Of course, one of the funniest lines in Avengers: Endgame is when Captain America (Chris Evans) fights his 2012 self and notes, "That IS America's ass" after besting himself. At the end of the film, Cap passed on his shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and fans have wondered if Mackie can take up the shield AND hold the title for the best ass in the MCU. Recently, Mackie and his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star, Sebastian Stan, were talking with Rotten Tomatoes TV when Stan was asked if he thinks he could take on the mantle for America's Ass. "You do not want to go against a round brown, homeboy," Mackie joked.

"I have to say, I’ve skipped one too many leg days in my times to be able to keep up with the thighs of oak that are sitting out there in New Orleans as we speak... And I gotta tell you, those squats, they keep thing highs," Stan replied while cupping his hands into a butt. "Count me out… And Evans? He might have those biceps, but he ain’t got nothing down there either," he added as everyone, especially Mackie, started laughing. "So, we’re both out in the desert." You can watch the full interview below:

At the beginning of the year, WandaVision star Paul Bettany was asked to weigh in on the ass debate, and he also chose Mackie as the winner.

"I will tell you, Anthony's ass is amazing. And I actually saw them talking together about their ass, and they decided to have a squat-jumping competition and who could jump over this thing [when] we were all on set somewhere," Bettany told KFC Radio. "Mackie went, 'I'm gonna beat you! What are you talking about?' I went to Chris, 'Dude, he's gonna beat you. Look at the size of his ass! He's got more muscle in his ass cheeks than I have in my entire body, he's gonna beat you.'"

Evans won the competition, but Mackie will become the new "America's ass" now that Sam has returned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"Chris beat him. Chris was able to squat jump just from standing. It was unbelievable," Bettany recalled. "That's, unfortunately, the truth. But aesthetically? Anthony has an amazing ass. I mean, if you'd seen it, you would feel passionate about it too."

