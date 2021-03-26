The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Has Hilarious Black Panther Reference

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed to sneak in a funny joke about Black Panther this week. “The Star-Spangled Man” featured Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan getting some serious buddy comedy moments. One of those was Sam Wilson teasing Bucky about his time in Wakanda. The former Winter Soldier was more than ready to throw down with the Flag Smashers and Falcon calls him “The White Panther.” After that brief beat, Bucky corrects him and says it was the “White Wolf”, which must not have gotten back to the other Avengers because Wilson looks absolutely taken off-guard by the admission. So, at some point, the team at Marvel Studios has to get Stan’s character back to the home of Black Panther. (Would it be too much to ask for a flashback series?) However, Bucky is going to need more than that metal arm if he’s to do battle with the Flag Smashers and John Walker at some point.

When speaking to Comicbook.com, the Winter Soldier actor said that he was very enthused at the prospect of being able to explore more of his character’s interior life.

"I was excited about that, because I think we talked a lot about it in some of the other movies, and there was never enough time to just sort of explore him after Civil War and where he was at and how much he had confronted, how much there was still left for him to deal with," Stan told ComicBook.com. "So, this is really the perfect time, you know, for both of these characters to be learning more about themselves, the world they're in, and their priorities, and he's right up there with Sam on that."

Also on our Phase Zero podcast, series director Kari Skogland talked about how much Bucky’s past would come into focus over the course of the series.

"I think one of the most important things to discuss about that is the consequences of his actions," Skogland said. "We don't necessarily ever dig into consequences, right? We have the violent act and then cinematically we tend to walk away and we forget that there's collateral damage. So he, in his guilt is dealing with the knowledge that there's collateral damage."

