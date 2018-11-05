Bucky’s White Wolf Almost Looked Very Different in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Few characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had as rough a time as Bucky Barnes, who was manipulated into becoming the enhanced assassin known as the Winter Soldier throughout the Captain America trilogies.

But he has since been cleansed of HYDRA’s evil programming and tried to live a quiet life as the White Wolf, as he was known in Wakanda. Bucky returned to the battlefield to aid his allies against Thanos, wearing garb similar to his classic comic book costume. But he almost had a very different look, according to the art book for Avengers: Infinity War.

As you can see, there were a few different designs being considered for Sebastian Stan‘s character, until they ultimately decided on the new Vibranium arm with armor fashioned to look like Bucky’s old school Marvel Comics design. But there was an option that utilized traditional Wakandan elements.

The new look is likely satisfying to fans, but there might be some people who would prefer the more distinct Wakandan designs given how he has weekend asylum in the country. But Bucky has merely adopted the setting as his home.

Sebastian Stan’s character might have perished in the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s likely that the White Wolf will return to fight again in the next film. After all, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange all died as well, but one of them has already finished filming their next movie while the other two are rumored to get new projects as well.

So there is a good chance that Bucky will get resurrected. Especially with the latest rumor that the Winter Soldier and the Falcon will share top billing on a new series that’s supposed to debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming platform.

Stan himself has long had fun teasing fans about the new movies, though he admits he was kept in the dark on the script and wasn’t even sure what he was filming a lot of the time. But he did offer a seemingly innocuous tease that has since come back around with some major importance int he wake of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“Nobody crazy, that I mentioned, would not be in this film,” Stan said to Entertainment Tonight, appearing alongside Falcon actor Anthony Mackie and M’Baku actor Winston Duke. “Michael Douglas could come in and pour a tea for one scene, for all you know.”

When Mackie asked if Douglas is in the movie, Stan confirmed he was.

“He is in the movie. At least the movie I was in,” he said. “It might not be in this movie, but it might be in the other one.”

This statement, coupled with Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas’ statement that the Quantum Realm would play a big role in the future of the MCU, could be seen as a potential spoiler.

I guess we will find out when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.