The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Does the Premiere Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The premiere episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived! The story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes was originally supposed to the first TV series released by Marvel Studios, but the pandemic caused delays in filming and WandaVision jumped ahead in the schedule. The two shows are very different in style and tone, yet they're still both set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which leaves fans wondering if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow WandaVision's lead when it comes to the post-credits scenes.

For a few weeks, it seemed like WandaVision wouldn't follow suit with the rest of the MCU when it comes to the post-credit trend, at least not until the final episode. That changed after the seventh episode of the series, as the final three episode included the tags. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be following suit. Sadly, the first episode doesn't include anything during the credits.

There are six total episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so plenty of time for the creative team behind the show to include scenes in the credits later on. The finale of WandaVision set up multiple different projects using the credits tags in its finale, and it won't be the least bit surprising to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier do the same.

Malcolm Spellman, head writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, hinted that there are at least three different Marvel projects set to spin out of the events of the new series. During an interview with EW, Spellman was asked if his series set up anything down the road for Marvel, and he simply responded by saying, "I can think of at least three that I'm not allowed to talk about."

If you're a big fan of Marvel's credits scenes, don't worry too much about the first episode leaving the tag off. There are bound to be more teases in those scenes in future episodes.

