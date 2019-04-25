Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner Addresses Season 2 Plans for Disney+

✖

There's only a week left before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+, picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and revealing what's next for the legacy of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And after the ending of WandaVision and the premiere of the next Marvel Studios series, many fans are wondering if this new show will get a second season on Disney+. The WandaVision creators have already confirmed there aren't plans in place for the second season of the series. But what about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and their future adventures?

Director Kari Skogland recently spoke with The Direct about the future of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During the interview, she addressed the possibility of the series receiving a second season.

"I can’t even answer that because I would say there’s nothing I didn’t get to do in this one, and yet there’s so much more to do," said Skogland. "So, let’s hope that there is a season two. I have no idea whether there will be or not, but I do know there’s always more stories to explore and more characters to have go down the rabbit hole with."

Anthony Mackie previously spoke about the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the plan for more installments. He addressed the fact that theaters being closed make TV productions more appealing for Disney, but had to stick to Marvel protocol and said no plans for a second season have been discussed during an interview with Variety.

The series will likely conclude with a definitive answer about who will be the next Captain America, and smart money has the odds on Sam Wilson being the next hero to don the red, white, and blue. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained why the Falcon stands out from other heroes in the MCU.

"Sam Wilson as played by Mackie is different than a Thor or a Black Panther, because he’s not from another planet or a king from another country," said Feige. "He’s an African American man. He’s got experience in the military and doing grief counseling with soldiers who have PTSD. But where did he grow up? Who is his family? Mackie was excited to dig into it as this man, this Black man in particular, in the Marvel version of the world outside our window."

We'll find out what's next for the MCU when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.