Kevin Feige Explains Why Falcon Stands Out From Other Avengers Heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will reveal the future of Captain America's legacy when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ in just a few short weeks. And while WandaVision has revealed what happened to two of the most powerful superheroes after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the new Marvel Studios series will examine how these former sidekicks live up to the legacy of one of the Earth's greatest heroes. With Anthony Mackie's character Sam Wilson AKA the Falcon set to take on the shield and mantle of Captain America, the mastermind of the MCU took an opportunity to recognize what makes him so different.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently participated in an interview with Variety to promote the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During the discussion, he pointed out why Sam Wilson is unlike the other members of the Avengers.

"Sam Wilson as played by Mackie is different than a Thor or a Black Panther, because he’s not from another planet or a king from another country," said Feige. "He’s an African American man. He’s got experience in the military and doing grief counseling with soldiers who have PTSD. But where did he grow up? Who is his family? Mackie was excited to dig into it as this man, this Black man in particular, in the Marvel version of the world outside our window."

Mackie added that his character basically asks as a surrogate for the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I’m basically the eyes and ears of the audience if you were put in that position where you could go out and fight alongside superheroes," said Mackie. "It adds a really nice quality to him, that he’s a regular guy who can go out there and do special things."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman previously spoke about how the issue will tackle issues of race in the MCU.

"The same thing with the issues of a black man confronting that shield," Spellman told SFX Magazine. "The stories have been out there. They've been in our face forever. There's no avoiding it, and Marvel doesn't ask you to avoid it. What they do ask you to do is never burden the storytelling. Let the storytelling be energetic and fun and aspirational, and within that, be honest and be truthful."

Fans will get to see the next phase for Captain America's legacy when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.