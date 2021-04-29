Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Confirms New Captain America Wings are Vibranium

✖

Anthony Mackie confirmed that Captain America’s wings are made of Vibranium in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new Cap joined The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to talk about his latest stint in the MCU. The host actually got to show Mackie his Sam Wilson action figure that goes along with the show. In the last episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans got their first look at the hero’s new costume and all the fun new tools at his disposal. A lot of people rightfully assumed that a new suit and wings were coming after John Walker tore them off in Episode 5. However, unless they read the comics, they couldn’t have anticipated the full scale of this new look for Sam Wilson. Mackie is clearly excited about the whole thing and Colbert is only too happy to bask in that warm feeling. This explanation makes deflecting that falling piece of scrap in the finale make a ton more sense. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out going forward in the MCU.

The Captain America actor told Colbert that the wings are “100 percent Vibranium, the best that CGI can buy.” But, that wasn’t the only fun the star was having as The Late Show host got to reveal the Captain America action figure to the Avenger live on the program. "That's dope," Mackie exclaimed. "From this distance, it looks more like Jamie Foxx than me! That's amazing, I haven't seen it yet. I've never seen one of those!"

"I now understand that my family and friends, their goal is to keep me humble, so the texts with my friends we have like 20 of us on a chain," he laughed. "One of my friends was like, 'Yo, you've gotta be the ugliest Captain America,' and then last week something happened in Atlanta where there's a shortage of chicken wings. Lemon pepper, man, they love lemon pepper in Atlanta. So, my boy text me and he's like, 'Look, if you're Captain America, damn it, you've gotta solve this problem. We have a shortage of wings in Atlanta so you need to do your job and come through with these wings.'"

