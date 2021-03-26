The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Reveals The New Captain America’s Origin And Abilities

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Solider ended its first episode with the big twist that a new Captain America has taken up Steve Rogers' shield. Just not the 'New Cap' we thought we'd see. We didn't get any real information on who this new Cap is (besides the name "John Walker," who is played by actor Wyatt Russell). However, Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 wastes no time filling us in on some important blanks on who John Walker is, and the abilities that qualify him to be the new Captain America for the post-Blip era.

Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 SPOILERS Follow!

Episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is called "The Star-Spangled Man" and it begins by taking us into a private moment with John Walker, his wife Olivia (Gabrielle Byndloss), and best friend/sidekick Lemar (Clé Bennett). John is ruminating on the burden of taking on the Captain America mantle, which includes a whole lot more symbolism and PR work than a special forces soldier is used to...

A rally event at John's old high school includes an interview with GMA (Disney product synergy!) in which we get all the necessary backstory and breakdown of what makes this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of John Walker so special. As we learn, "John's resume" includes being the only soldier to receive the Medal of Honor three times; a long track record of counterterrorism and hostage rescue missions, and he has a body that scientists have determined is at the peak of human athleticism and intelligence. All the same, John makes it clear that he's not like "Tony Stark or Doctor Banner" in that he has no gadgets or no super-strength. He's simply a dedicated soldier with "guts" like those Steve Rogers demonstrated before he ever got the Super Soldier Serum. His mission is to fill the shoes of America's greatest soldier and make people feel safe.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

A battle sequence later in the episode reveals that Walker's Captain America has Lemar as his costumed sidekick, Battlestar. The pair face the Flag Smashers in a high-speed chase, fighting alongside Falcon and Winter Soldier. John proves to be every bit the elite soldier he says he is, pulling off impressive combat tactics with the shield, a gun, and some serious fight skills. Nonetheless, the new Captain America is ultimately no match for enemies enhanced by the Super Soldier Serum and the Flag Smashers getaway.

The tension between John Walker, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes is made clear during episode 2's final segment. After failing to get Falcon and Winter Soldier to be his partners, Walker gives the pair a clear directive: stay out of his way, as he brings the full force of the US government to take down the bad guys.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.