Did The Falcon And Winter Soldier Trailer GIve Us Our First Look At Songbird?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking to expand following the universe-shattering battle against Thanos that took place in Avengers: Endgame, with Disney+ releasing a series of live-action television series that follow several heroes, and villains, from the film series, and it seems as if Falcon And The Winter Soldier might have just introduced the Thunderbolt, Songbird. With Wandavision already shattering the internet with a shocking reveal during its latest episode, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes include some fan-favorite characters that have yet to make the leap to the MCU!

In a previous set report, the actor who plays Batroc the Leaper, Georges St-Pierre, meets with the character played by actress Erin Kellyman, who appears to use powers similar to that of Songbird from the Thunderbolts, to impress those that she was meeting with. Though Kellyman's character has yet to be revealed, she is shown in the trailer as one of the "Flag Smashers", the armed antagonists that are shown fighting against Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes throughout. Though full details are yet to be revealed about Kellyman's character, her role definitely doesn't seem to be on the right side of the law.

Songbird was originally a villain known as Screaming Mimi, a member of the Masters of Evil who was made a Thunderbolt as a part of Baron Zemo's plan to infiltrate the world's defenses by selling themselves as the next big superhero team. Her powers include flight and the ability to use her voice to create hard light objects that she can use for both offensive and defensive purposes. Following the crossover event of Onslaught within Marvel's Comics, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and a handful of other heroes were thought dead, giving Zemo and his Thunderbolts the perfect opportunity to infiltrate society.

Though there hasn't been any confirmation that plans are in the works for the Thunderbolts to enter the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the environment is certainly open for them to drop in with Iron Man and Black Widow dead, Captain America retired, and Thor bouncing around the galaxy. If there was ever a time for Zemo to enact his plans, perhaps this is it and we might just see the seeds being sown in the upcoming series of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier!

