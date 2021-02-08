Marvel Fans are Loving the New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer

During the broadcast for Super Bowl 2021 on Sunday, Marvel fans were treated to a brand new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the upcoming series starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie set to debut on Disney+ on March 19th. While Marvel fans are always excited for glimpses of what's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer was packed full of first-looks and exciting moments and fans just can't stop talking about it online. Marvel fans have lit up Twitter with their reactions to the trailer -- and they are more excited than ever.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Bucky Barnes (Stan) and Sam Wilson (Mackie) team up after the retirement of Steve Rogers/Captain America with both Sam and Bucky impacted greatly by their friend's legacy. While fans saw Steve pass his shield to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame, previous looks at the series have made it appear that the U.S. government has their own ideas for the Captain America mantle, though this latest trailer gave fans an exciting moment of seeing Sam with the shield.

And if that wasn't enough, the trailer also thrilled fans with looks at Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), lots of action, and even a little bit of humor as well -- fans were particularly loving the therapy session between Sam and Bucky.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Read on to see how fans are reacting to the trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on March 19th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

