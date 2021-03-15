Kevin Feige Addresses The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 Plans for Disney+

✖

In just a few more days, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+, continuing the MCU's narrative post-Avengers: Endgame and what's next after Steve Rogers handed off his shield to Sam Wilson. But even though the series isn't quite here yet, many fans are already wondering about the potential for a second season of the highly anticipated series especially with the recently-concluded WandaVision confirmed to not have further plans. Now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is chiming in.

During a virtual press conference for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Feige didn't confirm that a second season was actually in the works, but did say that "if we're able to do another one, there's certainly ideas." He went on to explain that the focus wasn't on additional seasons and that they approached the series as they did the movies.

"It's a funny question and it's one that we obviously get asked much more in television because people expect it to be like what people know before," Feige said. "We really did approach it like we do the movies...if we were able to do another one, there's certainly ideas."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland previously said something similar, noting that there were "always more stories to explore".

"I can’t even answer that because I would say there’s nothing I didn’t get to do in this one, and yet there’s so much more to do," said Skogland told The Direct. "So, let’s hope that there is a season two. I have no idea whether there will be or not, but I do know there’s always more stories to explore and more characters to have go down the rabbit hole with."

Skogland also discussed in a separate interview how the television side and the film side of Marvel Studio are working together for these stories and what that means for character development.

“On the other level was the nature and the depth of these characters that we were able to in a 6-hour space compared to [a movie]. I call it the meal vs. the snack," the filmmaker added in a separate interview with Murphy's Multiverse. "6 hours is the meal and the feature is now the snack. And there’s plenty of room for snacks but I love the meals because you don’t feel like you’ve got these time constraints where you’re trying to jam too much into too short a space and the characters can live and breathe. And you’re also not sweating the 'I better wind this up' too quickly. You’re able to let it gestate and let us worry for the character or be with the character. I really looked for performance opportunities and found from the get-go it was going to be a challenge for the actors to find those moments and the table was set for them to do their great work and they did.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.