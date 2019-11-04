Anthony Mackie Shares First Photo From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set

Next year, the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe will make its first foray into the television space, as Marvel Studios is producing several shows for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. These shows will have the budget and star-power of the big-screen Marvel movies, but will be able to spend more time focusing on individual characters and spread stories out over an extended period of time. The first of these series to be released will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will reunited Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, and it looks like the cameras are finally rolling on the project.

Anthony Mackie will star as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, on the series and on Monday afternoon, he shared the first photo from the set. There’s isn’t much to see, but it’s enough to get fans excited for what’s to come between him and Sebastian Stan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And so it begins,” Mackie wrote in a tweet. “Welcome back guys…” The photo with the tweet shows off Mackie and Stan’s chairs on set, labeled for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

This new story will follow the relationship that was started in Captain America: Civil War, after Bucky and Sam had been adversaries in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. With Steve Rogers now gone, the duo now only have each other to turn to.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said said of the new series. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Are you looking forward to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know in the comments!