Marvel Fans Can Win a Visit to the ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Set For a Good Cause

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is only one month away from premiering, but fans of the Marvel series have an opportunity to get excited much sooner. The show is now offering up a chance to win a visit to the series’ set. All you have to do is donate to a good cause: the Lupus Foundation of America. Clark Gregg, the actor best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a reminder about the contest to Twitter yesterday.

How’d you like to travel to Los Angeles and spend a day on set with us? You’ll even receive your own official #AgentsofSHIELD badge. Just donate $10 or more to @LupusOrg and you’re entered to win. Go to https://t.co/o2zdyaOyRm to enter. pic.twitter.com/we76tFBkx8 — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) April 10, 2019

“How’d you like to travel to Los Angeles and spend a day on set with us? You’ll even receive your own official #AgentsofSHIELD badge. Just donate $10 or more to @LupusOrg and you’re entered to win. Go to http://www.prizeo.com/marvel to enter,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site boasts that for donating as little as $10, you could win the set visit as well as a chance to meet the cast, be a special guest of the show’s creator, Maurissa Tancharoen, receive an autographed Agents of SHIELD merch bundle, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for you and a guest. The prize is expected to be fulfilled in June or July.

Many of the rewards for donating specific amounts are sold out, but any big spender who donates $1,000 is guaranteed a Skype call with an available cast member as well as 10,000 entries into the contest.

The show has chosen the Lupus Foundation of America to support, because Tancharoen is a “lupus warrior” who was previously diagnosed with the disease. You can learn about her journey on the official Lupus Foundation of America’s website.

Donate for the chance to win a visit to the Agents of SHIELD set here!

Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC on May 10th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!