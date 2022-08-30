Fantastic Four Fan Art Imagines Cillian Murphy as Marvel's Doctor Doom

We recently found out that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will be helming Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four, and fans couldn't be more excited. There have also been some rumors surrounding who could be in the running to play Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in the film, with YOU star Penn Badgley as one of the names. The film will make its bow on November 8, 2024. Fan have been wondering who could play the rest of the cast, including their arch-nemesis Doctor Doom, and some think Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy would be the perfect choice. Earlier today, BossLogic released a cool concept of how the actor could look as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

BossLogic recently revealed a new piece of fan art on his social media pages that shows Murphy as iconic Marvel and Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom. In the fan art, the actor gets the classic Doctor Doom look, fully equipped with a metal mask in his hand and scars on his face. The look fits the actor and he could make for one of the greatest MCU villains of all time. You can check out the fan art below!

The Fantastic Four will more than likely have a major role during the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

