Fast & Furious Franchise Star Elsa Pataky Writes Heartfelt Birthday Post For Husband Chris Hemsworth

Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The Aussie actor best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turns 36 today and has received birthday wishes from both fans and friends. Even his Marvel co-star, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) wrote an Instagram post in Hemsworth’s honor. The latest love for one of Earth’s mightiest heroes comes from Elsa Pataky, who is best known for playing Elena Neves in four of the Fast & Furious films. She also happens to be married to Hemsworth, so it’s no surprise that her birthday post is extra sweet.

“Happy birthday to my favourite human being, my husband my partner, my love, best dad ever, Im so proud of you and who you are. Don’t ever stop making us laugh. You make every moment in our lives so happy,” Pataky wrote.

Many people commented on the post, chiming in on the birthday wishes:

While some of the original Avengers took their final bow after Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth will be reprising his role of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, things will be a little different with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) taking up the Thor mantle in the film. Hemsworth’s character has had quite a journey, with some major character changes being made during Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame. In fact, Avengers: Endgame co-writer, Christopher Markus, recently spoke about the journey Thor has taken over the years:

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” he explained. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that all came about.”

