First Look At Avengers: Endgame Oscar Screener Mailers

The race for awards season glory is in full swing as studios across Hollywood have begun mailing out their various “For Your Consideration” screener packets and books to guild members and critic circles across the country. Among those that are vying for a victory are none other than Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of the decade-long Infinity Saga which went on to become the highest-grossing film in history after its release in April. Like so many films before it that broke box office records, Disney and Marvel Studios are hoping to capitalize on that to bring home gold at the Academy Awards this year, and they might be doing it with a slightly misleading fashion.

Official screeners for Avengers: Endgame have started to be mailed out to critics around the country and they feature some artwork and pull-quotes that seemingly market the film as something it’s not. The tender image of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man touching his mask in space graces the front cover in black and white with the quote “This movie hits you like a shot in the heart,” perhaps the kind of quote one would expect from a heart-tugging indie drama and not Marvel Studios’ 22nd feature film.

The inside of the screener takes things even further with quotes at the top calling it “A beautifully filmed adventure for the ages” and “toweringly crafted and moving.” These quotes are flanked by tender images from the film as well that mostly showcase the personal and intimate moments of the movie, but also feature Bruce Banner having his spirit knocked out of The Hulkby The Ancient One.

A total of 13 actors from Avengers: Endgame are including under the “For Your Consideration” banner on the back side of the screener, all being submitted for the Best Supporting Actor or Best Supporting Actress categories, including Downey. Disney has listed Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Paul Rudd, and Don Cheadle for Best Supporting Actor consideration. Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Brie Larson are all listed for Best Supporting Actress.

Disney has also asked for consideration for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score.

Realistically, Endgame will likely only be nominated for Academy Awards in the technical categories, but since the Academy Awards expanded the Best Picture category to include up to ten nominees, there’s a chance it could enter that race as well. Pushing their actors in the supporting category is also a smart decision since the lead actor category is more crowded this year than it’s been in some time.

