Flamed-Up Hyundai Veloster To Play Significant Role In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’

Just because you can take to the air doesn’t mean you can’t cruise the ground in style, and that’s just what Ant-Man and the Wasp will be doing in the anticipated sequel.

Hyundai revealed that the upcoming film will feature their brand new Veloster, which will feature a hot rod-esque flame design as it speeds through the streets. It isn’t known at what point the vehicle will be used, but Hyundai did say that it will have a “significant” role.

“The 2019 Hyundai Veloster will find itself at home in the Super Hero world when it is used on screen in a hot pursuit. The heroic scene showcases the Veloster’s capabilities in serving as the ultimate escape vehicle as the tailing cars can’t handle the speed and handling of the Veloster—no matter its size.”

Seeing a car chase with Ant-Man and the Wasp involved should be pretty entertaining, and Hyundai thinks it’s a perfect partnership.

“Similar to Marvel’s passionate fans, the Hyundai Veloster attracts customers who are always looking for that next extraordinary moment and yearn for new discoveries and opportunities,” said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “With both the Veloster and Ant-Man thriving on individuality, we feel this partnership is a great fit and we’re excited to be accompanying Marvel on their next adventure.”

“This film is a roller coaster ride from start to finish that will encourage viewers to see their worlds through a more adventurous, action-packed lens,” said Mindy Hamilton, Marvel’s SVP of Global Partnerships & Marketing. “The Veloster totally exemplifies the energetic, no-holds-barred attitude that accompanies this franchise, and we’re going to have a lot of fun working with Hyundai to see how we can share that mindset with fans all around the world.”

You can see the stylish Hyundai Veloster in the photo above.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6.