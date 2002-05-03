Former Marvel Lawyer Reveals What Sparked New Spider-Man Deal

Marvel Studios and Sony first announced that they were teaming up to reboot Spider-Man for the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2015, and we'd later find out that Tom Holland would play the wall crawler. Holland has been fantastic in the role appearing in five films since the initial deal was made. A lot of people have their own opinion of what sparked the deal getting made, but now we know for certain. During a Reddit AMA, former Marvel Studios lawyer Paul Sarker revealed the real reason the two studios came together on a deal.

"This is a great question and one we will probably have to do an episode of Better Call Paul on if we can. I did work on this initially right before I left, but I can't say for sure how the talks started," Sarker wrote on Reddit. "At the time, Sony was reeling a little bit from Interview leak and the North Korea stuff, and that may have helped jump start the conversation. But I think both sides knew that there was too much great potential if they collaborated to not do it."

The next film to be released from Marvel Studios is Thor: Love and Thunder and from the looks of it the film is completely bonkers. That's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

The studio describes the film as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

