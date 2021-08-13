Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over Not Getting Invited To Free Guy Director’s Party

✖

We're just a matter of weeks from the release of Free Guy, the star-studded video game-inspired action comedy led by none other than Ryan Reynolds. The project has been the topic of a bit of conversation in the time leading up to its release, both thanks to its multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the irreverent nature of the project itself. Of course, it wouldn't be a Ryan Reynolds vehicle without his "feud" with Hugh Jackman coming into play — and it looks like it's doing so in some hilarious ways. Jackman recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Free Guy director Shawn Levy, with a caption poking fun at Reynolds for not being invited to Levy's party.

What’s that @ShawnLevyDirect? You forgot to invite @VancityReynolds to your party? Mate, your secret is safe with me. And … post. pic.twitter.com/p0lXjjygdz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 27, 2021

Free Guy will star Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. The film also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Camille Kostek.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said during a virtual Free Guy press conference last year. 'The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," the Deadpool star said. "You know, it's the most kind of pertinent to our times, in that sense. I mean, you know, where I feel Deadpool was like a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out. This really to me speaks to a broader kind of spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

Free Guy will now debut on August 13th only in theaters.