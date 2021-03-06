John Stamos Celebrates Elizabeth Olsen's Success on WandaVision

✖

WandaVision has officially come to an end and many people online are praising the cast for their hard work throughout the show's nine episodes. Naturally, the person being lauded the most is Elizabeth Olsen, who showed extreme range as Wanda Maximoff on the series. One person to take to social media to congratulate her on the series is John Stamos, who is best known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House. Olsen has a special connection to the beloved sitcom as it also starred her sisters, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

"One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mind-controlling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms! They grow up so fast... Wanda had a vision we’d both be on @disneyplus Check out #BigShot coming in April and @wandavision Tonight," Stamos wrote on Instagram yesterday. You can check out the adorable photo in the post below:

Considering Olsen's connection to Full House, many wondered if the series would come into play during WandaVision's sitcom homages. During the show's fifth episode, the Family Ties and Growing Pains-themed intro did have some slight nods to Full House's opening, including the running shot and the final picnic shot. In a recent interview with Variety, WandaVision director Matt Shakman explained why they never considered bringing in Mary-Kate and Ashley for a cameo.

"For us, we were faithfully recreating the style of the shows with authenticity. It wasn't about parody or homage or spoof," Shakman shared when asked about whether Marvel Studios considered an Olsen twins cameo. "It really was about telling the story of Wanda and Vision. And so, for that reason, we were focusing on our characters who are the best actors to bring those characters to life, rather than trying to find a way to have Bob Newhart pop by."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

