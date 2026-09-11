Marvel Favorite Reportedly Signed On as Spider-Man 5 Director, But What Was Actually Said?

With the massive success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which managed to become the MCU’s highest-grossing movie domestically, beating out even Avengers: Endgame, it should come as no surprise that there’s already plenty of chatter about Spider-Man 5. Just recently, there was an suggesting that fans can expect it in the next few years, which makes sense given that some massive MCU movies are currently in the works between now and 2029, from Avengers: Doomsday this year and Avengers: Secret Wars next year to , Black Panther 3, and all slated for 2028. A 2029 release of Spider-Man 5 would therefore be the logical choice.

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It seems Spider-Man 5 is also a sure thing, presumably meaning that Marvel, Sony, and Disney have signed off and the movie franchise’s biggest stars, like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, have signed on. Of course, the movie will need a director as well, and Destin Daniel Cretton undoubtedly more than proved himself with Brand New Day. For that reason, fans have long suspected that he would be the choice to direct the next movie, and now, conversations are circulating that Cretton was confirmed to be directing Spider-Man 5 by Deadline. However, that’s not 100% the case.

Cretton’s Directorial Role Seemingly Hasn’t Been Confirmed (But He’s Still the Most Likely Option)

Although Deadline’s recent article on Cretton has led to plenty of online chatter that Cretton is confirmed to be the director for Spider-Man 5, that isn’t exactly what the article said. The specific line that is being referenced in this discourse is towards the end of the article and reads, “Cretton has a lot of irons in the fire, including the inevitable next Spidey installment and a Naruto film. Stay tuned.” Particularly given that the article refers to it as “inevitable,” this doesn’t suggest that it’s anything Cretton himself confirmed or something that Deadline can say for certain. It actually comes across as rather speculative, meaning that the ‘confirmation’ being discussed online is being overstated.

Even so, it doesn’t feel like a leap at all to suggest that Cretton may indeed be the director for Spider-Man 5. It’s unclear, at this point, why any other choice would be made, assuming that Cretton is interested in directing the next installment (as he seems to be). Clearly, he made a smash hit with Brand New Day, and Marvel/Disney/Sony aren’t generally the type to just do away with something that’s working for no reason—although there are exceptions to every rule. Of course, Spider-Man 5 is far from the only MCU project Marvel fans want to see Cretton working on, as there continues to be a push for Shang-Chi 2 following a years-long hiatus and very few updates. Hopefully, Cretton will be involved with both projects, as both are beloved stories, and Cretton is clearly a solid director.