5 Formidable X-Men Rosters That No Villains Want to Face

The X-Men have risen through the ranks of Marvel teams, becoming one of the most formidable groups out there. They started out as a teen team fighting for the freedoms of their people and protecting humanity, but have grown into a universe-defending group. Some of the most powerful mutants out there have called themselves members, giving the group a power level that is sky high. Characters like Professor X, Storm, Jean Grey, Magneto, Emma Frost, Legion, Hope Summers, Iceman, and numerous other Omega-level mutants have helped the team defeat the greatest threats out there, their massive power levels striking fear in the hearts of villains. That’s just how the X-Men roll, taking down the worst threats like it was child’s play.

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Over the years, the X-Men have boasted some of the coolest rosters out there. While not every cool version of the team has been packed with powerhouses, some of the best rosters have been. While the men and women of X face off against the most dangerous villains out there, there are some rosters of the team that no bad guy wants to face. These five X-Men rosters are the most formidable ever, and their enemies would rather go the other way than deal with them.

5) The Outback Era Team

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The Outback Era of the X-Men was amazing. It came after the team fought the Adversary alongside Forge in Dallas. After the battle, they walked through the Siege Perilous, making everyone think they were dead, and allowing them to take over the cybernetic Reavers’ base, while also being invisible to technology. During this period, the team boasted Storm, Wolverine, Colossus, Rogue, Dazzler, Longshot, Havok, Polaris, Jubilee, and Gateway. While this isn’t the most powerful team in X-Men history, this was one of the most dangerous periods of the group’s existence and they certainly fought like it was. They were heroes on the edge, constantly courting disaster as the world closed in around them, making them more dangerous than they had been before. They had the power, skill, and experience to take down any enemy, and were more likely to make it as painful as possible for the bad guys than they were before, showing how the deadly world they lived in molded them.

4) The Phoenix Saga Team

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You may notice that for this picture, I just showed Phoenix and there’s a simple reason for that – she’s the reason no one wants to fight this team. The first Phoenix Era began in X-Men (Vol. 1) #101, when the roster of the group was Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Nightcrawler, Storm, Colossus, Banshee, and occasionally Sunfire. This is a pretty dangerous group, but once you add the power of the Phoenix Force to it, you get one of the toughest teams in the history of comics. Her power was more than a match for Firelord while he was a Herald of Galactus, allowing her to save the team from the Power Cosmic. She made a difference in battles against everyone from the Shi’Ar Imperial Guard to Magneto. Her fall to Dark Phoenix showed how powerful she could be unleashed and no one wants to have to deal with that. Much like the Outback Era, it’s a team that’s way more formidable than the sum of its parts (mostly because one of them tilts the balance so much).

3) The Gold Team

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The ’90s were all about the X-Men, but when we think of the team in the decade of extreme, we’re usually thinking about the Blue Team. However, it’s really the Gold Team that was the scary one. The group split into two because there were way too many X-Men in the mansion, with the Gold Team consisting of Storm, Jean Grey, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Archangel, and Forge at times. For some reason, Xavier, Cyclops, and Storm decided to put the most powerful members on the same roster. You have three Omega-level mutants in the Jean, Ororo, and Iceman, the steel muscle of Colossus, the unpredictable fury of Archangel – this was back when his wings still killed people on their own sometimes, Bishop’s hard-edged “shoot first, ask questions never” approach, and Forge’s ability to create anything they need to win. The Gold Team is one of the most OP superhero teams ever; I honestly think they could go against the most powerful threats in the Marvel Universe and win. They’re the kind of group you see walking down a dark alley and decide to run the other way before they see you.

2) The Extinction Team

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The Utopia Era saw mutant race, reduced to barely two hundred people, battling against threats that could kill them all. After X-Men: Schism, when Wolverine took half of the mutants way after a fight over how Cyclops treated young mutants, ‘Clops decided that he needed to get even more serious about defending mutantkind and this led to the creation of the Extinction Team. Scott assembled the most powerful mutants he had left on Utopia for a team that could destroy humanity if it came down to it. The group consisted of Cyclops (duh, but some people are pedantic in the comments at times), Emma Frost, Magik, Magneto, Colossus Juggernaut, Namor, Danger, and Hope Summers, forming one of the most powerful X-teams ever. What made them even more dangerous in battle was the fatalistic attitude of mutantkind under Cyclops at the time; they were fighting for their survival. They were willing to go the extra mile to win and with their power level, that’s a scary proposition.

1) New X-Men

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New X-Men was 21st century pinnacle for the group. Grant Morrison changed the team completely, taking them out of the superhero world and making them into teachers and rescue workers. However, they didn’t skimp on the power when it comes to the group. Xavier became a field member of the team, especially after his spine was “healed” by Xorn, adding the most powerful, amoral telepath ever to the group. Cyclops was in the lead, with Wolverine as the team’s muscle, Jean Grey as the powerhouse, Beast as the science guy, Emma Frost as the wild card telepath, and Xorn the mysterious and powerful stranger. Alternate members like Fantomex, Angel Salvadore, and Beak helped shore up the team. Jean was getting her Phoenix powers back, Emma had a new power that made her more of a threat, and Xorn was actually Magneto. Each member was at the height of their powers and skills, and they were through messing around with their foes. They faced the biggest threats and won every time, becoming the most feared X-team for good reason.