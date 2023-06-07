Funko's Captain America Build-A-Scene Series Continues With Spider-Man

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's Marvel Avengers Assemble and Victory Shawarma Build-A-Scene waves were six Pop affairs, with a new figure launching roughly every other month over the course of a year. The latest Amazon-exclusive installment is inspired by the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War and will include a whopping 12 Pop figures. Funko is releasing them at a rapid pace. Vision, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, War Machine, and Ant-Man have already been released, and now Spider-Man has been added to the lineup as the 9th Pop in the collection. It is expected to drop here on Amazon at any moment (the link was not active at launch, but is expected to go live today, June 7th).

Note that the BoxLunch exclusive Diamond Spider-Man Funko Pop was also available here at Funko at the time of writing. Previous releases in the Marvel Build-A-Scene Captain America: Civil War collection are as follows:

Note that a base is involved with these figures, so it seems as though you are going to need a huge amount of space (and cash) to display this series properly when it is finally completed. As for the rest of the Funko Pops in the collection, we expect to see Captain America, Iron Man, and Falcon rounding out the list of 12. Fast forward to 2023, and Marvel fans are looking forward to Anthony Mackie's first time headlining a film as Captain America.

Sam Wilson Returns in Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America; Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross; Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley; Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres; and Tim Blake Nelson as Dr. Samuel Sterns/The Leader, reprising his role from The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Sabra in the film. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah.

Captain America 4, which is now known as Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on May 3rd, 2024.