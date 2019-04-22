Funko’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Mysterio, Molten Man, and Hydro-Man Pops Launch for Real

Earlier this month, Funko unveiled their second wave of Pop figures from the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home, but deleted the information shortly thereafter. It would seem that April 22nd became the new drop date for all of the major Spider-Man: Far From Home Toy releases, including Funko’s Hydro-Man, Molten Man, and Mysterio Pop figures, so this morning they became available to pre-order right here with a ship date slated for May. Inside that link you’ll also find the previously released Pop figures of Spider-Man in his upgraded suit, Spider-Man in his stealth suit, Spider-Man in his Hero suit, and Happy Hogan.

In addition to the Pop figures, the lineup includes Pop keychains Mystery Minis of Spider-Man in his stealth suit unmasked, Mary Jane with a mace, Nick Fury, Spider-Man in a new suit, Ned, Mary Jane, Peter Parker, Hydro-Man, Mysterio, Spider-Man in his stealth suit, and Spider-Man in his hero suit.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a glow-in-the-dark Molten Man Pop at GameStop, glow-in-the dark Hydro-Man at Barnes & Noble, glow-in-the-dark Mysterio at Walmart, and an unmasked Mysterio at Hot Topic in the coming months. Walmart and GameStop will also offer up Mystery Mini variants of Spider-Man, Mysterio, Molten Man, and Hydro-Man.

The synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home reads:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd, 2019. You can check out more new Spider-Man: Far From Home toys from Hasbro and Lego right here.

