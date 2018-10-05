Here’s How to Get Funko’s NYCC 2018 Shared Exclusive Pops

New York Comic-Con kicks off today, October 4th, and for Funko fans that means there are tons of shared exclusive Pop figures to collect. If you are unfamiliar, shared exclusive Pop figures will be available to purchase at NYCC and online through select retailers. However, quantities are extremely limited and they often sell out lightning fast so you need to prepare now if you want to get your hands on them. We can help with that. UPDATE: The list has been updated for launch day. You can find the new version here.

We’ve listed Funko’s entire lineup of NYCC 2018 shared exclusive Pop figures below along with links where they should be available when they go live. In some cases, we even have exact times (updating). For figures without exact times, we expect them to become available by the early morning EST tomorrow, October 5th. Still, you might want to pop in during the day today just in case anything drops early. If you’re going to be up at midnight tonight, it might be a good idea to check then as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon – Order Here

• Rock Candy: Disney Comfy Princesses – Pocahontas

• Mini Vinyl Figures: Disney – Mickey Mouse (Black/White) (2 Pack)

• Pop! Marvel: Black Panther – Okoye (Red Dress)

• Pop! Movies: Fantastic Beasts 2 – Augury

Barnes and Noble – Order Here

• Pop! Television: SNL – Doug & Steve Butabi (2 Pack)

• Pop! Television: Game of Thrones – Beric Dondarrion (w/Flame Sword)

• Pop! Television: Supergirl – Supergirl

• Pop! Harry Potter: Series 5 – Hermione (w/Sorting Hat)

• Pop! Television: Game of Thrones – The Creators (3 Pack)

Books A Million – Order Here

• Pop! Television: Brady Bunch – Jan & George Glass (2 Pack)

• Pop! Movies: The Predator – Predator (Fade Out)

BoxLunch – Order Here / Expected to Launch at Approx. 12 am EST October 5th

• Vynl.: Rushmore – Max & Hermon (2 Pack)

• Pop! Rides: Toy Story – Pizza Planet Truck

Entertainment Earth – Order Here / Launches at 12:01 am EST October 5th

• Pop! Marvel: Spider-Woman

FYE – Order Here

• Dorbz: Marvel – Ironheart

• Pop! Television: New Girl – CeCe Parekh

• Pop! Movies: Justice League – Superman (Chrome) (3 Pack)

• Pop! Harry Potter: Series 5 – Professor Quirrel

Funko Pop Up Shop (Online) – Order Here / Launches at 10 am EST October 5th

• VYNL: Hanna Barbera – Huckleberry Hound and Snagglepuss (2 Pack)

• Rock Candy: The Royal Tenenbaums – Margot

• Pop! Animation: Hanna Barbera – Jabberjaw

• FunkO’s Cereal: Scott Pilgrim – Knives Chau

• Pop! Movies: Scott Pilgrim- Katayanagi Twins (2 Pack)

• Pop! Animation: Hanna Barbera – Dum Dum

• Pop! Animation: Hanna Barbera – Baba Looey

GameStop – Order Here

• 5 Star: DC – Batman (Golden Midas)

• Vynl.: Gremlins – Gizmo & Gremlin (2 Pack)

• Pop! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok – Korg and Miek

• Pop! Marvel: Marvel Studios 10 – Shuri (Chrome)

• Pop! Games: Fallout 4 – Assaultron

• Pop! Heroes: Justice League – The Flash and Superman (2 Pack)

• Pop! Games: Overwatch – Reinhardt (6″)

• Pop! Disney: TaleSpin – Shere Khan (Plotting)

Hot Topic – Order Here / Expected to Launch at Approx. 12 am EST October 5th

• 5 Star: DC – Harley Quinn (Pink/White)

• Pop! Animation: One Piece – Brook

• Pop! Television: The Flash – Killer Frost

• Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Z – Great Ape Vegeta (6″)

• Pop! Movies: Coraline – Coraline in Pajamas

• Pop! Marvel: Venom – Carnage (w/Tendrils)

• Pop! Star Wars: Clone Wars – Captain Rex

• Pop! Animation: Tokyo Ghoul – Eto in Bandages

• Pop! Television: Doctor Who – Vashta Nerada (Glow)

• Pop! Heroes: DC – Wonder Woman (1st Appearance)

Target – Order Here

• Rock Candy: The Shining – Grady Twins (2 Pack)

• Vynl.: Coming To America – Akeem & Randy

• Action Figure: Married with Children (4 Pack)

• Pop! Animation: Rick and Morty – Gearhead

Toy Tokyo – Order Here

• Pop! Heroes: Aquaman – Arthur Curry

• Pop! Animation: Dragon Ball Z – Vegeta (Chrome) (Blue)

• Pop! Heroes: DC – Batman (Chrome) (Orange)

• Pop! Television: Teen Titans Go – Beastboy (Metallic)

• Pop! Garbage Pail Kids: Adam Bomb (Metallic)

• Pop! Rocks: Notorious B.I.G. (Crown w/Glasses)

Walgreens.com – Order Here

• Pop! Movie Moment: Hulkbuster vs. Hulk

Walmart.com – Order Here

• Pop! Disney: Mickey’s 90th – Little Whirlwind Mickey

• Pop! Disney: Kingdom Hearts 3 – Sora

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.