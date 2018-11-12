‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs For Gamora’s Dagger

Outside of the Infinity Stones themselves, one of the biggest props in Avengers: Infinity War was the two-bladed dagger Gamora (Zoe Saldana) used. Through flashbacks, it was revealed that the dagger was a gift from her adoptive father Thanos (Josh Brolin).

With a massive production such as Infinity War, it’s only understandable that the film had dozens of concept artists on board to help designs characters, sets, and props. Some of the latest concept art to surface online is that of Gamora’s dagger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a set of pictures posted to Instagram, concept artist Fausto De Martini shared some alternate designs he came up with the iconic weapon.

According to De Martini’s website, the Brazilian native has worked for video game developer Blizzard for more than a decade. His biography says that he helped with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is currently a concept artist for James Cameron’s series of Avatar sequel.

Although Gamora was eventually tossed to her death from a cliff of Vormir no thanks in part to the world’s worst dad, Saldana herself shared some images of her transformation into her Gamora makeup earlier this Fall, hinting that she was on set for Avengers 4 reshoots.

In the press tour for Infinity War, Saldana did eventually open up on a possible withdrawal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t know,” Saldana said to the LA Times. “For the sake of the devoted fans out there — we don’t want to rob them of an amazing experience. It’s all for them that we do what we do and we also protect what we do.”

“It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO,” Saldana said. “There is a fear always of missing out, but I’m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that — it has been brought to my attention — is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to Avatar, you know?”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.