Do Gamora And Nebula’s Costumes Hint At An ‘Avengers 4’ Flashback Scene?

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may rest in its past, specifically the family history of Gamora, Nebula, and their “father” Thanos.

Marvel fans have noticed Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan’s costumes, as seen in a recent Red Cross donation drive video, have a certain retro vibe to them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the video, which features the Guardians of the Galaxy characters as well as Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Payton Reed – the stars and director of Ant-Man and the Wasp – along with Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and its still untitled sequel, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Join @MarvelStudios on this Day of Giving to help those affected by hurricane Harvey.

Visit: https://t.co/sni2I3pbtV

call: 1-855-999-GIVE pic.twitter.com/zqCzvMfdI7 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 31, 2017

As pointed out by Reddit users, the Gamora and Nebula costumes used in the video appear to be the ones from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, not Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

This had led to some speculation that the fourth Avengers movie will feature a flashback scene to events that took place prior to Guardians of the Galaxy, meaning back when Gamora and Nebula were still children of Thanos, perhaps revealing something about the Black Order that still serves Thanos.

There are plenty of other explanations for why the older costumes may have been used. Perhaps the newer costumes weren’t available for this promo shoot, for example. It’s also worth noting that the Guardians’ “costumes” are much more like typical clothing than that of the constantly upgraded superhero outfits of the Avengers, so they may not be as good of a metric for measuring time as Iron Man’s armor or Captain America’s gear.

Avengers: Infinity War currently at a 4.33 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how much you’re looking forward to Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.