General Mills Launching "Mischievous" New Loki Charms Cereal

The God of Mischief is at it again, but this time he's not making off with the Tesseract and causing a bit of chaos in the timeline. Instead, he's taking on breakfast and shapeshifting a morning favorite to be, well, mischievous. General Mills is releasing a new, mischievously delicious form of the beloved Lucky Charms cereal, Loki Charms, just in time for the release of Marvel Studios' latest series on Disney+, Loki, which debuts on Wednesday, June 9th.

The Loki Charms cereal is truly an exclusive affair. Only 3500 boxes of Loki Charms will be available for cereal and Marvel fans to purchase on MischievouslyDelicious.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 9th to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney+. Each box of Loki Charms will cost $8 and the price does include shipping. Fans wanting early access to Loki Charms can head to MischievouslyDelicious.com to crack an encryption code left for fans. The first 1000 who guesses the code will bet early access to the limited time cereal before it opens to the public.

The new Loki Charms cereal is just the latest movie tie-in cereal from General Mills. In April, the cereal maker also released a new Ghostbusters cereal ahead of the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. That cereal features fruity-flavored sweetened corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. Fans of the Ghostbusters Cereal from the 1980s will recognize the similarities in the packages, though it doesn't look like this new version's packaging glows in the dark.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief for a new series set after Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs, and Michael Waldron serves as head writer. Tom Hiddleston leads the show as the titular villain. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki debuts on Wednesday, June 9th on Disney+. You can get your hands on Loki Charms by visiting MischievouslyDelicious.com at 11 a.m. on June 9th while supplies last.

Are you excited for Marvel Studios’ Loki? Will you be trying to get your hands on a box of Loki Charms? Let us know in the comments and if to get ready for all things Loki before the series premieres on Wednesday, be sure to check out ComicBook CRAM!