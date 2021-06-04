ComicBook CRAM Presents: Loki

At long last, the God of Mischief steps into the spotlight with Marvel Studios' brand new original series on Disney+, with Tom Hiddleston starring in Loki. The show is set to debut on the new streaming service next week, and now ComicBook.com is here to get fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepared for the epic new series that's set to shake up the timeline in a major way. Much like our coverage of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ComicBook CRAM is back to give you a crash course for everything you need to know about Loki, his new allies Mobius M. Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer, the Time Variance Authority, and so much more.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Earth's Mightiest Heroes helped Loki cause a major aberration in the time stream. Now, actor Owen Wilson joins the MCU as Mobius to help the God of Mischief clean up his mess.

But with so many new characters in the Marvel Universe and a massive deep dive into the mechanics of time travel and parallel universes, many fans might have questions about how this all works. That's why ComicBook CRAM is here to help, exploring the pages of Marvel Comics and the established rules of the MCU to figure out just where Loki will take us next.

Whether we get to see Kid Loki or Lady Loki, or maybe even the debut of Kang the Conqueror, to possibly even more steps toward the creation of the Young Avengers, ComicBook CRAM is here to answer your questions. Join us for an exhilarating ride through the Marvel Multiverse!

Loki debuts on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, June 9th.

