Sooner or later, Ghost Rider will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Multiple versions of the character appeared in the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD, and Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes was even set to get his own show. Ultimately, Marvel Studios opted to cancel that project once the outfit absorbed Marvel Television, suggesting Kevin Feige potentially had plans for the character at one point or another. With the Spirit of Vengeance getting ready for his inevitable return, many people are holding out hope Norman Reedus may step up and play Johnny Blaze, arguably the most popular version of the character.

This week, Instagrammer @mizuriau released an incredible piece of fan art showing what Reedus could look like as a Hellfire-fueled character. Instead of the more traditional comics approach where Blaze dons a flaming skull look, this fan artist imagines Blaze as if the Hellfire is burning him away from the inside out, leaving fire and charred flesh behind. It's a particularly gruesome take on the character that most fans would likely welcome with open arms — even if it may not be entirely suitable for Disney+.

Check the dynamite piece out for yourself below.

The fanart comes days after Reedus himself told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis he'd love to play the character.

"The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it," Reedus told us. "I want to play Ghost Rider. That would be great. So, I don't know, call somebody, make that happen. I want to do it."

He added, "I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great."

Reedus then went on to remind everyone he owns a dozen motorcycles, so he's perfect for the role.

"I got 12 [motorcycles]. I'd just pick one," Reedus said. "I'll do it, yeah."

Other Walking Dead actors to make the jump to the MCU include Reedus' on-screen big brother Michael Rooker (Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy), Danai Gurira (General Okoye of Wakanda in Black Panther and the Avengers franchise), Ross Marquand (Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Cailey Fleming (Young Sylvie in Loki), and Lauren Ridloff (Makkari in the upcoming Eternals).

Who would you like to see play the Spirit of Vengeance? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!