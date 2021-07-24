The Walking Dead Star Norman Reedus Still Wants to Play Marvel’s Ghost Rider (Exclusive)

✖

The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus is ready to hit the road as the fiery Marvel superhero Ghost Rider. Ahead of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, where Reedus returns as zombie apocalypse survivor Daryl Dixon, the freewheeling actor says it would be "so fun" to play daredevil-turned-demon Johnny Blaze in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it," Reedus said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis ahead of The Walking Dead's Saturday Comic-Con panel. "I want to play Ghost Rider."

Potentially reuniting with former Walking Dead co-star Jon Bernthal, who played the gun-toting vigilante Frank Castle in the Marvel Television series Daredevil and The Punisher, would be "so fun," Reedus said. "That would be great. So, I don't know, call somebody, make that happen. I want to do it."

He added: "I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great."

A stunt motorcyclist who bonds with the demon Zarathos to become the Spirit of Vengeance, Johnny Blaze battles supernatural threats of the Marvel universe with his flaming Hell Cycle. Reedus is a popular fan pick to play a rebooted version of the character first brought to life by Nic Cage in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

"I got 12 [motorcycles]. I'd just pick one," Reedus said. "I'll do it, yeah."

Other Walking Dead actors to make the jump to the MCU include Reedus' on-screen big brother Michael Rooker (Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy), Danai Gurira (General Okoye of Wakanda in Black Panther and the Avengers franchise), Ross Marquand (Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Cailey Fleming (Young Sylvie in Loki), and Lauren Ridloff (Makkari in the upcoming Eternals).

