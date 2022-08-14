Giancarlo Esposito Reveals How He'd Play Professor X in Marvel's X-Men

In a recent TikTok video, The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito revealed that he has had meetings with Marvel Studios as well as revealed that he would like to play Professor X in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now the actor is opening up about how he would play the iconic X-Men character should he be given the opportunity. During an appearance at Fan Expo Boston where ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance, Esposito explained that he would bring both force and grace to the beloved character — as well as portray him as someone who can inspire.

"I'd play that character with force, grace, and a calm," Esposito said. "Someone who controls the chaos but who also has the ability to uplift and inspire."

Giancarlo Esposito details what his hypothetical Professor X would look like.



Last week, Esposito said in a video shared to TikTok that he had been in talks with Marvel and expressed his desire to play Professor X, a character that recently made his MCU debut, albeit in an alternate universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness portrayed by Patrick Stewart.

"So, I have not worked for Marvel yet," The actor revealed. "I've been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing."

"So, there's been talk of Magneto, there's been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X. Esposito added.

At this point, Esposito joining the MCU in any capacity — particularly Professor X — is all just speculation, though Marvel did unveil a large swath of their plans for the next three years last month at San Diego Comic-Con, announcing two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both headed to theaters in 2025 as well as additional projects for the MCU's Phase 5, Phase 6, and even Phase 7. The next MCU movie to hit theaters will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opening in theaters November 11th.

