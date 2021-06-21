Green Goblin Trends After Man Spotted Flying Around New York City on Glider

By Jamie Lovett

New Yorkers were thinking about Spider-Man supervillain Green Goblin when someone was spotted flying around the city on a glider. The private Instagram account of Morgan Nevins shared a video of the mystery man gliding about which was then picked up on Twitter. People have shared the video around and many fans of Marvel movies and Spider-Man comics have compared the individual to the Green Goblin, Peter Parker's mentor turned supervillain played by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man. The Goblin would typically glide around the city dressed as a menacing goblin and tossing pumpkin-shaped bombs out of the sky. Luckily, there are no pumpkin bombs in the video, but the glider does invite comparison. Take a look below.

There have been rumors that Dafoe will reprise his role as the Goblin for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is already confirmed to bring back Anthony Molina as Doctor Octopus, the villain from Spider-Man 2. In 2020, current Spider-Man star Tom Holland looked back on Dafoe's performance in that original movie.

“I’ve tried to do that thing so many times, what Willem Dafoe did, where you act with yourself,” Holland said. “It’s way harder than I thought it would be.

What do you think? Keep reading to see how people are reacting to the Green Goblin glider video.

In Training

Something of a Scientist

This Is How You Get a Green Goblin

Just a Dude?

Bingo

Spoilers

Villain it Is

Willem?

The Noise

Only In NYC

