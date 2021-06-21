Green Goblin Trends After Man Spotted Flying Around New York City on Glider

New Yorkers were thinking about Spider-Man supervillain Green Goblin when someone was spotted flying around the city on a glider. The private Instagram account of Morgan Nevins shared a video of the mystery man gliding about which was then picked up on Twitter. People have shared the video around and many fans of Marvel movies and Spider-Man comics have compared the individual to the Green Goblin, Peter Parker's mentor turned supervillain played by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man. The Goblin would typically glide around the city dressed as a menacing goblin and tossing pumpkin-shaped bombs out of the sky. Luckily, there are no pumpkin bombs in the video, but the glider does invite comparison. Take a look below.

There have been rumors that Dafoe will reprise his role as the Goblin for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is already confirmed to bring back Anthony Molina as Doctor Octopus, the villain from Spider-Man 2. In 2020, current Spider-Man star Tom Holland looked back on Dafoe's performance in that original movie.

Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC… pic.twitter.com/qJp2mKgV8R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021

“I’ve tried to do that thing so many times, what Willem Dafoe did, where you act with yourself,” Holland said. “It’s way harder than I thought it would be.

What do you think? Keep reading to see how people are reacting to the Green Goblin glider video.