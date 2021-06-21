Green Goblin Trends After Man Spotted Flying Around New York City on Glider
New Yorkers were thinking about Spider-Man supervillain Green Goblin when someone was spotted flying around the city on a glider. The private Instagram account of Morgan Nevins shared a video of the mystery man gliding about which was then picked up on Twitter. People have shared the video around and many fans of Marvel movies and Spider-Man comics have compared the individual to the Green Goblin, Peter Parker's mentor turned supervillain played by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man. The Goblin would typically glide around the city dressed as a menacing goblin and tossing pumpkin-shaped bombs out of the sky. Luckily, there are no pumpkin bombs in the video, but the glider does invite comparison. Take a look below.
There have been rumors that Dafoe will reprise his role as the Goblin for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is already confirmed to bring back Anthony Molina as Doctor Octopus, the villain from Spider-Man 2. In 2020, current Spider-Man star Tom Holland looked back on Dafoe's performance in that original movie.
Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC… pic.twitter.com/qJp2mKgV8R— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021
“I’ve tried to do that thing so many times, what Willem Dafoe did, where you act with yourself,” Holland said. “It’s way harder than I thought it would be.
What do you think? Keep reading to see how people are reacting to the Green Goblin glider video.
Something of a Scientist
prevnext
The guy who made the Green Goblin glider before flying around NYC pic.twitter.com/TR8vlsgSbM— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 21, 2021
This Is How You Get a Green Goblin
prevnext
Do you want Green Goblin? Because this is how you get Green Goblin. https://t.co/V8mwlBeQaD— E. (@EdwardLorn) June 21, 2021
Just a Dude?
prevnext
“Just a dude”....is that not the Green Goblin?! https://t.co/hC8j00vNrr— HBCU Anime✊🏾🔥 (@HbcuAnime) June 21, 2021
Bingo
prevnext
So… who had the Green Goblin going over NYC in their 2021 batshittery bingo card?pic.twitter.com/yGvQxpzROU— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) June 21, 2021
Spoilers
prevnext
First footage of Willem Dafoe as green goblin in Spider Man No Way Home?! 😮 lol I wish! https://t.co/IXa7JoGx4V— Cris Parker (@3CFilm) June 21, 2021
Villain it Is
prevnext
If DC says Superheroes like Batman don't do "that", I'm siding with the Green Goblin then. pic.twitter.com/949gUDXnDL— Aubry Andrews (@AubryAndrews) June 21, 2021
Willem?
prevnext
A video of Willem Dafoe training for his green goblin role 😂😂 https://t.co/EtPjXW0RaS— Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) June 21, 2021
The Noise
prevnext
turns out that 90% of the Green Goblin’s rap sheet is noise complaints https://t.co/diCQjsim9d— Mike Cooper (@NoTheOtherLeft) June 21, 2021
Only In NYC
prev
new york just gonna casually let the green goblin cruise around the streets https://t.co/6MsliieGgj— jamal (@reverselamaj) June 21, 2021