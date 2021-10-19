Guardians Of Galaxy Director Reveals Dozens Of Roles Have Been Cast For Vol. 3

After fans witnessed the Avengers assemble in the 2012 movie, Marvel Studios introduced the next great superhero team in Guardians of the Galaxy. The loveable band of misfits quickly won the hearts of audiences around the world, only to see their roster grow in 2017’s sequel. Now with Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the horizon, director James Gunn has teased even more roles have secretly been cast that fans aren’t aware of.

When asked if there were any other roles or characters, aside from the recently announced Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, planned for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, Gunn answered, “Dozens of roles have been cast in #GotGVol3”

Of course, Gunn didn’t offer any more details as to which actors could be appearing in Vol. 3, or what Marvel characters may show up to join the eventual debut of Adam Warlock. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though Gunn has confirmed when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While a good number of MCU films saw their release dates pushed back by Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still keeping its same date in 2023. “Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023,” Gunn tweeted. “We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful.”

Fans will also be able to see their favorite Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder. In the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, Thor traveled off with the space-faring team, dubbing them the “Asgardians of the Galaxy.” Thor: Love and Thunder will guest-star Star-Lord, Drax, Nebula, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Groot, Mantis and Kraglin.

Disney+ also has a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in the works, which will film at the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real,” the director said in a previous tweet. “It’s something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it’s live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN, I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!”

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for a December 2022 release on Disney+, with Guardians of the Galaxy making its way to theaters on May 5, 2023.