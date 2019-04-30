Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to Reportedly Film in 2020

Even though it still doesn’t have a release date, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could end up hitting theaters sooner than thought. In a new report from THR, the third Guardians film is currently scheduled to start filming in 2020, ahead of the previously-reported February 2021 production start date.

As it stands now, Guardians 3 is in a unique situation due to the fluidity of James Gunn’s role. Prior to his firing, the production had been scheduled to start this year in anticipation of a 2020 release. Since Gunn was let go and subsequently rehired, it’s understandable why they delayed production by a full calendar year, at the minimum.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should the reports prove accurate, Guardians 3 would likely end up with one of Marvel Studios‘ three dates in 2021 — February 12th, May 7th, or November 5th. Since 2021 is still a bit too soon for another team-up film, Marvel would presumably give their middle date to the Gunn-helmed film, in an attempt help launch the summer box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan previously revealed that she may have had a peek at the script of the sequel, though she wouldn’t go into any details past the fact she’s read it. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Sean Gunn earlier this year, someone who hasn’t had the opportunity to read the script yet.

“It’s safe to say that I’ve had a conversation about it,” Gunn told ComicBook.com “I haven’t actually read the script or read the treatment, but I have talked to my brother about it, which means I need to be very careful with what I say.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and is set to be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

What do you think Guardians 3 is going to be about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!