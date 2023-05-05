Guardians of the Galaxy Director Says Marvel Didn't Ask Him to Include Anything in Vol. 3

✖

Marvel Studios and James Gunn are preparing to finish the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin production later this year. Gunn has been pretty clear in the past that his story with the Guardians characters will come to an end with the third movie, a stance that he's taking once again as the film gets ready to start shooting in the coming months. According to Gunn, Marvel hasn't asked him to add anything into Guardians Vol. 3 that would set up future MCU projects, which means that he'll be telling his story without having to worry about what comes next.

During an interview with Collider ahead of The Suicide Squad's premiere, Gunn explained that Marvel has never been big on forcing extra pieces into his movies. He hasn't had to add anything major aside from Thanos in the first movie, and that trend continues in Vol. 3.

“The only time they ever [asked me to include something for future MCU movies] was on the first movie with Thanos, putting Thanos in there," Gunn said. "Which they wanted me to do. But besides that they’ve never done that. I have to pay attention to things that happen, which they did talk to me about – the stuff with Gamora and things like that. I know that the characters have been through certain things, so I have to deal with that stuff. But for the most part, they never once asked me to put anything in the script for Vol. 3 to set up anything in the future. Nor would I do it, frankly, it’s not really my thing.”

There's no telling what Marvel will do with the pieces that are left over from the Guardians franchise once it's all said and done, but this comment from Gunn does confirm that the ending is more important than any potential future. The Guardians will get a deserving conclusion to their story without any emphasis on setting up another team to take their place.

The plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still very much under wraps, but Gunn has had the script finished for a couple of years now, having written it before Marvel temporarily let him go.

Are you looking forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments!