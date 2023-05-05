Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Says It Is James Gunn's Best Marvel Script

✖

In a matter of months, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin principal photography, with six years having passed since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released to the masses. Though half a decade will have elapsed between the two movies, Vol. 3 is shaping up to be the biggest of the lot, should recent comments from Karen Gillan be any indication.

While promoting her new Netflix movie Gunpowder Milkshake, Gillan said she couldn't help but cry while reading the script for the movie. On top of that, she said the feature was likely James Gunn's best work on the franchise.

“I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears," the Guardians star told Collider. "It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

It's not the first time Gillan has made similar comments. In 2019, the Doctor Who alum said she felt the third Guardians flick would end up being the strongest of the trilogy.

"I don't know exactly," Gillan said about when production would start on the threequel. "I think it'll be in the next couple of years, but I've read Vol. 3 and I think it's the best of the trilogy. I know that we're all really excited to have James Gunn Back as our fearless leader. So we're all just really looking forward to getting back together."

Gunn himself has since confirmed production will begin by the end of the year. He's already started storyboarding the feature as he begins to wrap up work on HBO Max's Peacemaker series.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

