Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Says Movie’s Path “Has Been Set For a Long Time”

While the exact details of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 screenplay may only have been locked in relatively recently, the filmmaker has known how he wanted the trilogy to end, and what would happen in its final chapter, for quite some time, he revealed on social media. This tracks, of course, with previous comments the filmmaker has made. Over the last few years, between the reality-shaping events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and the delays to the film's production as a result of Gunn being briefly fired from the project, the question of how much has "changed" in the movie has come up again and again.

Gunn's return to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is coming later this year, after the release of The Suicide Squad and once production has wrapped on Peacemaker. He will film both Volume 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, wrapping up his involvement with the Guardians franchise (unless, of course, something changes, which is always possible).

No, not much. Most of the tweaks have been creative choices. The Guardians’ path has been set for a long time. https://t.co/4uavYoVJHt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2021

If it feels like the wait for Guardians 3 is extra long, that's because it is, at least compared to its predecessor. Marvel was preparing to shoot the third Guardians of the Galaxy film a couple of years ago, but the film was delayed when writer and director James Gunn was fired by Disney for tweets he posted nearly a decade prior. Gunn was ultimately hired back, but not before agreeing to make The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. Once Gunn is finished with his obligations with that franchise, which include a Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max, he will be returning to Marvel to film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Peacemaker is currently shooting in Vancouver, and The Suicide Squad is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max in August. With all of that in mind, production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to begin at some point later this year, with a May 2023 release date now on the horizon.

Are you excited to see Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3? Gunn will return to the MCU soon.