Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Script Could Be Getting Tweaked

Avengers: Endgame is such a massive movie, it’s heavily upsetting the status quo of future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the movie was such a big deal, it could even be leading to a few changes to movies in development that already have scripts, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn admits he feels the script for Guardians 3 might go through a quick script scrub at some point. Gunn tells us he has yet to read the script for the third Guardians film, but expects to read it once it’s finalized, saying “I know, you know…I think my brother may do…he may do another pass, in which case I would read that version.”

It should be pointed out that scripts get tweaked all the time. Hell, some productions even make changes as principal photography is well underway so it might not entirely be a massive deal at this point. That said, if bigger changes to plot and story were to happen, now’s when those changes would be made.

As we also found out from Gunn, The Suicide Squad will begin filming shortly so his brother James — writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise — has months before pre-production will start on the Guardians of the Galaxy threequel.

If things were to change, it’d likely be as a direct result as fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame and how the various Guardians of the Galaxy characters were responded to by audiences. Another rather large question mark is the involvement of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, a character who’s set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder at least a year or two before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters.

Since James Gunn received executive producer credits on both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame so it’s entirely possible — or it’s actually pretty likely — he knew the story of both films as he was working on developing Guardians 3, so on the flip side, any changes could be super simple tweaks. I suppose time will tell, right?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.