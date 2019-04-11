‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Star Admits He Hasn’t Read Script Yet

Somewhere in the fabric that binds the Marvel Cinematic Universe together lies a script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even though the script has been floating around prior to the firing of James Gunn, not all of the cast has had the chance to read the film’s treatment. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn and even in the wake of his brother’s reinstatement at Marvel Studios, the actor has yet to read the script for the threequel.

When asked whether he’s read the script, Gunn admitted he hasn’t seen the script, though he has spoken to James about the film’s plot.

“It’s safe to say that I’ve had a conversation about it,” Gunn tells ComicBook.com “I haven’t actually read the script or read the treatment, but I have talked to my brother about it, which means I need to be very careful with what I say.”

With the typical secrecy involved in productions under the Marvel Studios umbrella, it’s very likely those involved in the film’s production won’t get their hands on a script until the film enters serious pre-production. Previous reports suggest that Guardians 3 will begin filming in February 2021 so it’s likely James Gunn wouldn’t begin serious pre-production work on the project until sometime next Summer.

It should be noted that fellow Guardians star Karen Gillan let it slip last December that she may have had a quick peek at the film’s script.

“Our director won’t be with us any longer but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans,” Gillan told People Magazine. “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out] but there’s a script in existence.”

“I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything.”

