Chris Pratt Thanks Marvel Fans on Anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy Release

Believe it or not, eight years have gone by since James Gunn and the bunch of A-holes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy made their big screen MCU debut. Guardians of the Galaxy arrived in theaters on August 1, 2014, and opened up a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did it help open up the cosmic stories of the franchise and propel the Thanos story forward, it also stole the hearts of Marvel fans and became one of the most beloved films in the entire series.

In honor of Guardians of the Galaxy's birthday, star Chris Pratt has taken to social media to thank Marvel fans for their love and dedication over the past eight years.

"8 years ago today, Star Lord and the Guardians hit the big screen," Pratt wrote in a post on Instagram. "I'm constantly blown away by the community we've built in the past 8 years! And it's all because of YOU! Thank YOU for allowing us to do what we love. Never forget... we're the Guardians of the Galaxy."

Pratt became a household name and one of the biggest names in Hollywood after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014. James Gunn, Dave Bautista, and many others also saw their lives and careers change thanks to the release of the acclaimed Marvel film.

The saga of the Guardians in the MCU will be coming to an end next year with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, completing Gunn's sci-fi Marvel trilogy. Like the first two Guardians films, Vol. 3 will likely be a very emotional affair.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.