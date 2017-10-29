This Dad’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Halloween Costume Is Too Perfect

This dad’s Guardians of the Galaxy inspired costume is pretty damn Groot.

Tim Burket of Augusta, Georgia posted a pair of videos detailing his extravagant, do-it-yourself Groot costume, which he says took him more than 300 hours of work.

The costume recreates the 7+ foot tall Groot from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and he’s got his own little Rocket Raccoon sidekick in the form of Burket’s young daughter, who sports an adorable getup of her own.

You can view a time lapse version of the extensive building process below. According to Burket, he wanted to spend his Halloween as Star-Lord (who?) but his daughter suggested Groot instead — a challenge he clearly didn’t take lightly.