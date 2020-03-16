Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn Reveals Comic Writing Aspirations

One day, James Gunn might get his shot at writing a comic book. After work on major Hollywood tent poles like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 slow down, maybe — just maybe — will the filmmaker make the leap to comics. During a Q&A Gunn held with fans amidst a coronavirus self-quarantine, the director revealed he’d like to write comic “someday.” As you know by now, the director is well into post-production on The Suicide Squad and shortly after work on that is complete, he’ll hop right into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I was a professional novelist before I was a director,” Gunn says to a fan asking if he’d like to branch out his writing platforms. “I would like to write a comic someday.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn released The Toy Collector in 2000, a novel about a toy collector who steals drugs from his workplace to feed his collecting habits. The writer then co-wrote All I Need to Know about Filmmaking I Learned from the Toxic Avenger with Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman.

After being removed from the director’s chair on Guardians 3, Gunn quickly found a home at Warner Brothers to write and direct The Suicide Squad. It was but a matter of weeks before he was eventually reinstated by Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios.

“No, it was all handled incredibly elegantly, and everybody knows on both sides that Suicide Squad is the priority today and he’ll finish that movie and then everybody knows that his next film will be Guardians,” The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran previously explained. “It’s the best of all possible both worlds, I think, for fans and for James Gunn himself.” Safran, a producer behind other DC movies like Shazam! also serves as Gunn’s manager.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

The upcoming slate of DC Films movies currently includes Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.