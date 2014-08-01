EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy Gift Shop is Loaded With Marvel Merch (Photos)

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is going the launch riders into a cosmic adventure later this month, the centerpiece of the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion at Disney World's EPCOT park. The ride itself is quite a marvelous addition to the park and it is matched with an impressive gift shop. Treasures of Xandar, a gift shop attached to the building which houses the new indoor coaster, is loaded with Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise which will be exclusively available at Disney park. ComicBook.com got to take a tour of the shop ahead of its opening. Photos from inside follow!

Matching the queue line of the Cosmic Rewind attraction, the Treasures of Xandar gift shop greets guests with a familiar face from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Broker, a character seen early in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, is featured on a screen generated by spinning LED lights to be the first thing shoppers see. All around this video of the Broker is a cosmic-themed shop, matching the look of the inside of the Cosmic Rewind attraction.

There is no shortage of Groot merch. The ride features the fully grown Groot from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie but Baby Groot is all over the gift shop.

T-shirts, cups, and more offering everybody the opportunity to own some Groot. That said, his good pal Rocket Raccoon is also stamped onto some merchandise, as well!

But, yeah, there's a lot of Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot.

Falling in line with some of the themes of EPCOT, a line of 80's-themed t-shirts, frames, mugs, and more feature Guardians imagery. What would 80's-themed merch be without a fanny pack?

Below is the "Through the Eyes of Quill," line which is merch themed around when Peter Quill left Earth. If Star-Lord himself had a hand in designing the products, these would be those products.

Below is a look at the Broker, the centerpiece of the store who is ready to take your money! Below the screen is a Nova CORPS shirt, rocking a high-ranking logo on its center.

Images inside of the queue line showcase the different Xandarian ships, before a completely built model of the Milano ship is on display. In the image below, Nova CORPS Starblasters, the Guardians' Milano, and the Benetar ship from later MCU films can be seen as collectibles for sale.

"We have four collections that we're highlighting today. However, we will have a lot more for the opening of the attraction later this month," a Disney representative told ComicBook.com about the shop. "This is just kind of a sampling. One of the stories we're highlighting is 'Heroes of Xandar.' So, we know from the first film that the Guardians did help save Xandar. So in their eyes, they're the rock stars of the galaxy. So, we did come up with a full collection that we have showcased here, kind of all around, just like that concert, rock-style lifestyle."

The color schemes of much of the merch match themes from the 80's, the era which is showcased in the Guardians movies and on the new attraction. The photo below shows off some water bottles, t-shirts, and a cross body cassette player accessory.

"We also worked closely at reference to look at the different costume details," Disney's cast member explained. "So we have, for example, Star-Lord's jacket for both adult and kids. We also have a Gamora's look as well, too. So just really bringing in those elements."

Star-Lord's jacket and Gamora's apparel can be seen in the photo below! Other props an hats themed around the Marvel heroes are also on shelves with them.

Of course, what would a Marvel collection be without a hat which would make Kevin Feige proud? After completing the Cosmic Rewind attraction, riders are dubbed, "Honorary Guardians." The hat below makes that official.

Are you excited to get into EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and the Wonders of Xandar pavilion? Share your thoughts in the comment section! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens to the public on May 27.