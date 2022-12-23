Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Getting Christmas Makeover Ahead of Disney+ Holiday Special

Earlier this year, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride opened at EPOT in Orlando, Florida. Marvel fans have been loving the new attraction, which features some exciting easter eggs as well as new content from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to theatres next year, but first, fans will be able to see the team on Disney+ in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This will mark Marvel's second "special presentation" this year after the release of Werewolf by Night. In honor of the special, EPCOT will soon be giving Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind a holiday makeover.

"This holiday season, prepare to hear the Guardians of the Galaxy like never before! 🎄 Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind at EPCOT at the @WaltDisneyWorld Resort is getting a festive makeover for the holidays, complete with a new song added to the attraction," the official Guardians of the Galaxy account shared on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

"The Guardians characters are awesome," Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen previously told ComicBook. "They're fun, they're irreverent, they've got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We've talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We've got lots of International Pavilions, but we're going galactic with this addition. And we're introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up."

Who is in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

A lot of excitement has been teased for the Disney+ special, including some new characters. Director James Gunn recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that the special is "the greatest thing" he's ever made. Recently, Karen Gillan (Nebula) had a chat with ScreenRant, and they asked the star if she agreed that the Holiday Special is Gunn's best work. While Gillan admitted she hasn't seen the special yet, she does think it will be "extremely funny." Comic Book Resources shared the interview on Twitter, which caught the attention of Gunn.

"I mean, it could be! I haven't seen it yet. I don't know, but it's totally possible that it is. I think it's gonna be extremely funny," Gillan told ScreenRant. Comic Book Resources shared the interview with the caption, "Karen Gillan thinks the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special might be some of James Gunn's best work yet." Gunn replied, "Agreed. I look forward so much to every weekend to seeing new cuts come in from our editor Greg 'One G' D'Auria. This weekend has been another true pleasure."

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Vol. 3, and it's great. I'm really happy with it," Gunn told Collider on the press tour for The Suicide Squad last year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated to be released later this year.