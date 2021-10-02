Guardians of the Galaxy Director Says Holiday Special Will Introduce Greatest MCU Character Ever

Next winter, months before the Guardians of the Galaxy return to theaters in their third movie, they’ll appear on Disney+ in

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Though exact details on the project remain scarce, we know it will be in continuity with the rest of the projects currently being produced by the Burbank-based studio. In fact, the project will be so important to the canon, it’s been said you’ll have to watch the Holiday Special before you watch Vol. 3.

Since we know the special will officially be canon, Gunn revealed to the masses on Saturday afternoon that he believes the project will end up introducing one of the “greatest” characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we’ll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time,” Gunn tweeted to his followers.”

So what character could it be?

Judging by one of the multiple post-credits scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a substantial amount of people are hoping to see Adam Warlock at one point or another. A major force in Marvel’s cosmic stories, a character like Warlock — someone who can wield the Infinity Stones, mind you — is a pretty hefty character to introduce in an hour-long special.

Because of Gunn’s phrasing here, however, it stands to reason much odder is afoot. Because the film is expected to feature Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) heavily, it’s possible the team could return to Halfworld or feature one of Rocket’s supporting characters from Lylla to Blackjack O’Hare and Wal Rus.

But since it is a holiday special after all, we can’t rule out Santa Claus. The beloved holiday mascot has been officially introduced to the Marvel Comics canon as an Omega-level mutant so perhaps the Guardians Holiday Special is one of the first times we’ll see mutants arrive in the MCU.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of?