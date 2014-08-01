Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Surprises Guests During Cosmic Rewind Ride





Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista surprised some EPCOT guests during their stay. While the riders got ready for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Drax actor decided to help out some Terrans around the coaster. Disney Parks captured some of the footage. To say that these people were surprised would be an understatement. The former WWE Superstar sat down for his own trip through Cosmic Rewind. Bautista thinks that it completely stands out from any other roller coaster, even at Walt Disney World. People have been itching to get on the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at the park since it was announced years ago. Through the pandemic, work continued on the attraction until it opened this year. Early reactions are very positive, just like the Drax actor's review.

Comicbook.com had the chance to sit down with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor about the third movie in the saga. Fans are dreading what's waiting for Drax the Destroyer in this installment. "You know, it seems to be Drax's pattern that no matter what his goal is, he gets his ass kicked," Bautista joked during our conversation. "No superhero has ever gotten their ass kicked so much as Drax!"

"It's our third film. We're going to wrap it up," Bautista says. "And it's been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So I'm looking forward to this, man. My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they're like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It's come full circle and I'm looking forward to wrapping it up. And it's a bittersweet... I mean, I've been doing Guardians since 2013. And, you know, when this comes out, you know, it'll be in 2023, so that's a, you know, 10 year journey."

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn explained to Deadline's Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." He added that, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

