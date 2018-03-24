‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Says Groot Ages More Quickly Than Humans

The idea of a walking, talking tree seems like a pretty straightforward concept, but ever since Groot debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems as though fans are learning interesting facts about him by the day. Sean Gunn, who provided motion-capture for Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, recently confirmed how Groot’s aging process differed from that of humans.

“Groot certainly ages more quickly than a human does,” Gunn confirmed at the Birmingham Comic Con 2018. “Baby Groot, in the second movie, is about three months old. Which is very young but still old enough to walk around and speak, so I think that whatever time may have passed between the second Guardians and the first Infinity War has probably aged him a little bit more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The timelines of each chapter in the MCU are a little fuzzy, with Groot’s aging process adding even more complications into his projected development. The first Guardians film ended with a baby version of the character, which then became a “three-month-old” Groot in the second film, while a post-credits scene showed the character as a pre-teen.

Fans can expect even more development in the character’s next appearance, as he’s been described as a teenager in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Well, you saw a little bit of teenage Groot in the tag scene for the second movie,” Gunn joked about what to expect of the character in its next appearance. “You don’t have too long to wait now, so I need to keep my mouth shut so I don’t say anything I shouldn’t.”

Sean’s brother James directed the Guardians films and regularly offers details about the characters that fans never quite realized. One fact that the filmmaker recently shared that shocked audiences was explaining how the current Groot isn’t the same character from the first film, but rather that we are currently seeing Groot’s son on screen.

After mentioning these facts on Twitter, Gunn took to his Facebook to elaborate further.

“I also mentioned to folks who…kept throwing the Groot revival in my face, that that example doesn’t really work because Groot is dead,” Gunn wrote on Facebook. “Although I don’t necessarily think it’s obvious in Vol. 1, it’s important to say that if you exploded and a little glob of you started growing into a baby, I would not assume that baby was you.”

Fans will see Groot’s son in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

[H/T YouTube, We Have A Hulk]